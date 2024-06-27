A look back at Burnley's opening day record as Clarets discover 2024/25 Championship fixtures

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A trip to Kenilworth Road awaits Burnley on the opening weekend of the new Championship season.

The two recently relegated sides will be out to gain an early edge in their bid to return to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Following the release of the 2024/25 fixtures, we’ve taken a look back at Burnley’s recent record in opening day encounters – and it’s fair to say it’s been a bit of a mixed bag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clarets have played 24 opening day fixtures since the turn of the Millennium and of those games, they’ve won eight, drawn six and lost 10.

Last season they were handed the most difficult opening day game possible, as reigning champions Manchester City came to town. Burnley’s resistance lasted just four minutes as Erling Haaland inspired Pep Guardiola’s side to a comfortable 3-0 win.

The season before that, the Clarets got off to a much more positive start as loan star Ian Maatsen struck the winning goal in the 1-0 win against Huddersfield Town in Vincent Kompany’s first game in charge. It transpired to be the first win of many in what was an unforgettable campaign.

Other notable victories since 2000 include a 3-0 home win against Southampton in 2019 and that dramatic 3-2 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge two years earlier.

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - JULY 29: Ian Maatsen of Burnley celebrates scoring a goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Huddersfield Town and Burnley at John Smith's Stadium on July 29, 2022 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Burnley’s opening day record

2000/01 - Bolton Wanderers 1-1 Burnley (D)

2001/02 - Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Burnley (W)

2002/03 - Burnley 1-3 Brighton (L)

2003/04 - Burnley 2-3 Crystal Palace (L)

2004/05 - Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United (D)

2005/06 - Crewe Alexandra 2-1 Burnley (L)

2006/07 - Burnley 2-0 QPR (W)

2007/08 - Burnley 2-1 West Brom (W)

2008/09 - Sheffield Wednesday 4-1 Burnley (L)

2009/10 - Stoke City 2-0 Burnley (L)

2010/11 - Burnley 1-0 Nottingham Forest (W)

2011/12 - Burnley 2-2 Watford (D)

2012/13 - Burnley 2-0 Bolton Wanderers (W)

2013/14 - Burnley 1-1 Bolton Wanderers (D)

2014/15 - Burnley 1-3 Chelsea (L)

2015/16 - Leeds United 1-1 Burnley (D)

2016/17 - Burnley 0-1 Swansea City (L)

2017/18 - Chelsea 2-3 Burnley (W)

2018/19 - Southampton 0-0 Burnley (D)

2019/20 - Burnley 3-0 Southampton (W)

2020/21 - Leicester City 4-2 Burnley (L)

2021/22 - Burnley 1-2 Brighton (L)

2022/23 - Huddersfield Town 0-1 Burnley (W)