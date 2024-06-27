A look back at Burnley's opening day record as Clarets discover 2024/25 Championship fixtures
and live on Freeview channel 276
The two recently relegated sides will be out to gain an early edge in their bid to return to the Premier League at the first attempt.
Following the release of the 2024/25 fixtures, we’ve taken a look back at Burnley’s recent record in opening day encounters – and it’s fair to say it’s been a bit of a mixed bag.
The Clarets have played 24 opening day fixtures since the turn of the Millennium and of those games, they’ve won eight, drawn six and lost 10.
Last season they were handed the most difficult opening day game possible, as reigning champions Manchester City came to town. Burnley’s resistance lasted just four minutes as Erling Haaland inspired Pep Guardiola’s side to a comfortable 3-0 win.
The season before that, the Clarets got off to a much more positive start as loan star Ian Maatsen struck the winning goal in the 1-0 win against Huddersfield Town in Vincent Kompany’s first game in charge. It transpired to be the first win of many in what was an unforgettable campaign.
Other notable victories since 2000 include a 3-0 home win against Southampton in 2019 and that dramatic 3-2 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge two years earlier.
Burnley’s opening day record
2000/01 - Bolton Wanderers 1-1 Burnley (D)
2001/02 - Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Burnley (W)
2002/03 - Burnley 1-3 Brighton (L)
2003/04 - Burnley 2-3 Crystal Palace (L)
2004/05 - Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United (D)
2005/06 - Crewe Alexandra 2-1 Burnley (L)
2006/07 - Burnley 2-0 QPR (W)
2007/08 - Burnley 2-1 West Brom (W)
2008/09 - Sheffield Wednesday 4-1 Burnley (L)
2009/10 - Stoke City 2-0 Burnley (L)
2010/11 - Burnley 1-0 Nottingham Forest (W)
2011/12 - Burnley 2-2 Watford (D)
2012/13 - Burnley 2-0 Bolton Wanderers (W)
2013/14 - Burnley 1-1 Bolton Wanderers (D)
2014/15 - Burnley 1-3 Chelsea (L)
2015/16 - Leeds United 1-1 Burnley (D)
2016/17 - Burnley 0-1 Swansea City (L)
2017/18 - Chelsea 2-3 Burnley (W)
2018/19 - Southampton 0-0 Burnley (D)
2019/20 - Burnley 3-0 Southampton (W)
2020/21 - Leicester City 4-2 Burnley (L)
2021/22 - Burnley 1-2 Brighton (L)
2022/23 - Huddersfield Town 0-1 Burnley (W)
2023/24 - Burnley 0-3 Manchester City (L)
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.