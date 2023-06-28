A closer look at Millwall star Zian Flemming as Burnley step up interest in versatile forward

According to the most recent reports, the Clarets have had two bids rejected by Millwall for the Dutch forward.

Further reports in South London claim that, should Flemming be allowed to depart, a club record fee would have to be recouped.

As it stands, the most money Millwall have received from a sale was £8m from Middlesbrough for George Saville in 2019.

Despite rejecting Burnley’s opening salvo, it’s claimed Millwall have already started to identify replacements and are interested in bringing QPR striker Lyndon Dykes to the Den.

But what do we know about Flemming? We take a closer look…

The 24-year-old arrived at The Den last summer for a £1.7m fee from Eredivisie outfit Fortuna Sittard.

Flemming scored 15 times for Millwall last season

Flemming earned the move to the Championship after netting 24 times goals in 61 appearances during his two years with the club.

Prior to that, the attacking midfielder represented Jong Ajax and PEC Zwolle, while also scoring 13 times in 24 games while on loan with NEC Nijmegen.

He was also on the books of Ajax as a youngster between 2008 and 2017.

Flemming, who signed a three-year contract with Millwall last season, had an impressive debut campaign in England, scoring 15 times.

At 6ft 1ins, Flemming is a physical forward who is able to outmuscle his opponents and win a lot of his aerial duels.

A hard worker, he covers plenty of ground, albeit he isn’t known to be the quickest of players – so don’t expect him to beat an opponent based on speed alone.

Instead, he will use his sharpness and game awareness to make well-timed runs in behind his opponent.

He is technically impressive though and possesses a lovely first touch. A clever player, Flemming – who possesses strong spatial awareness – is more than capable of receiving the ball under pressure and bringing others into play.

A strong dribbler, the Dutchman is also proficient with his weaker left foot.

