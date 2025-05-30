38 amazing pictures from Burnley's Dude Perfect International Youth Cup

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 30th May 2025, 16:03 BST
Burnley’s annual Dude Perfect International Youth Cup got underway at the club’s Gawthorpe training base this morning.

The three-day competition pits some of the world’s biggest clubs against one another, as the young Clarets face the likes of AC Milan, Chelsea, Dortmund and Valencia.

The opening ceremony took place this morning shortly before 11am before the action got underway, while first-team player Connor Roberts also popped by after completing some nearby fitness work.

Our photographer Kelvin Lister-Stuttard was on hand to take some snaps from the opening ceremony and the start of Friday’s games.

Take a look through a gallery of his pictures:

The Burnley team with first team player Connor Roberts before the Dude Perfect International Youth Cup 2025. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. 1

The Burnley team with first team player Connor Roberts before the Dude Perfect International Youth Cup 2025. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Dortmund walk out for the opening ceremony of the Dude Perfect International Youth Cup 2025. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. 2

Dortmund walk out for the opening ceremony of the Dude Perfect International Youth Cup 2025. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Director Stuart Hunt at the Dude Perfect International Youth Cup 2025. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. 3

Director Stuart Hunt at the Dude Perfect International Youth Cup 2025. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Hertha Berlin walk out for the opening ceremony of the Dude Perfect International Youth Cup 2025. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. 4

Hertha Berlin walk out for the opening ceremony of the Dude Perfect International Youth Cup 2025. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

