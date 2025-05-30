38 amazing pictures from Burnley's Dude Perfect International Youth Cup

The three-day competition pits some of the world’s biggest clubs against one another, as the young Clarets face the likes of AC Milan, Chelsea, Dortmund and Valencia.
The opening ceremony took place this morning shortly before 11am before the action got underway, while first-team player Connor Roberts also popped by after completing some nearby fitness work.
Our photographer Kelvin Lister-Stuttard was on hand to take some snaps from the opening ceremony and the start of Friday’s games.
Take a look through a gallery of his pictures:
