24 incredible photos from Burnley's open-top bus parade celebrating Premier League promotion

Two open-top buses then made their way down Manchester Road and beyond as they passed jubilant Clarets fans who greeted them with blaring horns and claret and blue smoke bombs and flares.
Our photographer Kelvin Lister-Stuttard was on hand to follow the buses as they made their way to Turf Moor.
Take a look through his first batch of pictures:
The bus carrying Burnley players through the town centre to celebrate promotion back to the Premier League heads towards Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Lyle Foster on the bus carrying Burnley players through the town centre to celebrate promotion back to the Premier League as it heads towards Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
The bus carrying Burnley players through the town centre to celebrate promotion back to the Premier League heads towards Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Fans welcome the bus carrying Burnley players through the town centre to celebrate promotion back to the Premier League as it heads towards Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
