Two years on from Kompany’s arrival, the Clarets will need to identify a successor to spear hunt the club’s bid to return to the Championship at the first attempt.
Here, we take a look at some realistic targets that could be considered:
1. Craig Bellamy
There have been conflicting reports over whether the Welshman will join Kompany in making the move to Munich to be a part of his coaching staff. If he stays behind, he could be a natural successor. Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN
2. Michael Carrick
Stock perhaps a little lower than it was this time last year after failing to reach the Championship play-offs with Middlesbrough, but the 42-year-old is still regarded as a bright young coach. Photo: Stephen Pond
3. Marti Cifuentes
The Spaniard has turned around QPR's fortunes since arriving at Loftus Road in October 2023. Known to play fluid football and has his players playing in a well-drilled style. Photo: Nathan Stirk
4. Steve Cooper
Out of work after being axed in December by Nottingham Forest, whose form under Nuno Espirito Santo didn’t improve significantly. Seems like a really good fit. Photo: OLI SCARFF
