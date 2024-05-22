Burnley boss Vincent Kompany close to sealing surprise move to Bayern Munich

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 22nd May 2024, 20:53 BST
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is close to agreeing a surprise move to become the new manager of Bayern Munich.
As first reported by The Guardian, it’s understood talks are at an advanced stage and the deal is close to being completed.

It’s also claimed Burnley owner Alan Pace held talks with Bayern officials over compensation on Wednesday. It’s anticipated a deal could be concluded by the end of the week.

The Telegraph, meanwhile, report Kompany will look to take his backroom staff with him to the Allianz Arena.

Burnley have been approached for comment.

Bayern have been linked with a number of coaches in recent months after agreeing to move on from Thomas Tuchel back in February, despite the German still having a year left on his contract.

It comes amid Bayern’s struggles in the Bundesliga, where they finished the season in third place, 18 points behind unbeaten champions Bayer Leverkusen.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, applauds the fans after the draw during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor on April 02, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, applauds the fans after the draw during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor on April 02, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann, Ralf Rangnick and Oliver Glasner have all been targeted but, three months on from starting their search, it appears Bayern have finally found their man.

It would be quite the move for Kompany were it to happen given the Belgian’s struggles this season.

After guiding Burnley to the Premier League with an unforgettable Championship title win, where he amassed 101 points along the way, he endured a torrid time in the Premier League this season, suffering an instant relegation after collecting just 24 points.

Burnley will now need to quickly switch their focus to identifying a new manager, who will be tasked with guiding the club back to the top flight at the first attempt.

