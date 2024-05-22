Burnley boss Vincent Kompany close to sealing surprise move to Bayern Munich

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is close to agreeing a surprise move to become the new manager of Bayern Munich.

As first reported by The Guardian, it’s understood talks are at an advanced stage and the deal is close to being completed.

It’s also claimed Burnley owner Alan Pace held talks with Bayern officials over compensation on Wednesday. It’s anticipated a deal could be concluded by the end of the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Telegraph, meanwhile, report Kompany will look to take his backroom staff with him to the Allianz Arena.

Burnley have been approached for comment.

Bayern have been linked with a number of coaches in recent months after agreeing to move on from Thomas Tuchel back in February, despite the German still having a year left on his contract.

It comes amid Bayern’s struggles in the Bundesliga, where they finished the season in third place, 18 points behind unbeaten champions Bayer Leverkusen.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, applauds the fans after the draw during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Turf Moor on April 02, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann, Ralf Rangnick and Oliver Glasner have all been targeted but, three months on from starting their search, it appears Bayern have finally found their man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would be quite the move for Kompany were it to happen given the Belgian’s struggles this season.

After guiding Burnley to the Premier League with an unforgettable Championship title win, where he amassed 101 points along the way, he endured a torrid time in the Premier League this season, suffering an instant relegation after collecting just 24 points.