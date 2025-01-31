10 of Jay Rodriguez's best moments in a Burnley shirt after ending Turf Moor love affair - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 31st Jan 2025, 18:09 BST
Updated 31st Jan 2025, 18:21 BST
The chant “you’ll always be a Claret” couldn’t be any more apt for Jay Rodriguez.

The hometown hero has, in all likelihood, played his last ever game for Burnley after sealing a January transfer window move to Wrexham.

The 35-year-old, who has struggled for regular game time in the Championship this season, has penned a one-and-a-half-year deal with the ambitious League One outfit.

It brings an end to a remarkable stint at Turf Moor, which stretches across two spells – first beginning in 2007 with his debut against Bristol City. In total, he made 310 appearances for Burnley, scoring 76 times.

During those two spells, the one-time Barden pupil created a whole host of special memories.

Here, we take a look at 10 of Jay Rod’s best moments in a Burnley shirt...

Jay Rod has ended his love affair with hometown club Burnley to sign for League One promotion chasers Wrexham.

1. "You'll always be a Claret"

Jay Rod has ended his love affair with hometown club Burnley to sign for League One promotion chasers Wrexham. Photo: Alex Livesey

They say you never forget your first goal, especially when it comes for your hometown club, as it did for Jay Rod. Aged just 19, the forward came off the bench to win Burnley's Carling Cup tie 1-0 in the dying stages with a cool finish.

2. Getting off the mark

They say you never forget your first goal, especially when it comes for your hometown club, as it did for Jay Rod. Aged just 19, the forward came off the bench to win Burnley's Carling Cup tie 1-0 in the dying stages with a cool finish. Photo: Gary M. Prior

Trailing 4-1 to Spurs from the first leg of their Carling Cup semi-final, Jay Rod struck two minutes from time to send the game to extra-time, where the Clarets sadly bowed out 6-4 on aggregate.

3. Cup madness

Trailing 4-1 to Spurs from the first leg of their Carling Cup semi-final, Jay Rod struck two minutes from time to send the game to extra-time, where the Clarets sadly bowed out 6-4 on aggregate. Photo: Laurence Griffiths

After scoring three times in cup competitions during the 2008/09 campaign, Rodriguez finally scored his first league goal in a 4-2 comeback win against Crystal Palace at Turf Moor.

4. First league goal

After scoring three times in cup competitions during the 2008/09 campaign, Rodriguez finally scored his first league goal in a 4-2 comeback win against Crystal Palace at Turf Moor. Photo: Clint Hughes

