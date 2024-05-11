Burnley's Jimmy Anderson sets retirement date as he calls time on his 22-year England career

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burnley’s Jimmy Anderson has announced he will retire from international cricket after England’s opening Test match of the summer.

It was reported by The Guardian on Friday that England would look to move on from Anderson at the end of the summer.

But the 41-year-old, who turns 42 in July, has now said he will call time on his iconic career following the Lord’s Test against West Indies this summer.

“Just a note to say that the first Test of the summer at Lord’s will be my last Test,” he wrote in a statement posted on Instragram.

“It’s been an incredible 20 years representing my country, playing the game I’ve loved since I was a kid.

“I’m going to miss walking out for England so much. But I know the time is right to step aside and let others realise their dreams just like I got to, because there is no greater feeling.

“I couldn’t have done it without the love and support of Daniella, Lola, Ruby and my parents. A huge thank you to them.

DHARAMSALA, INDIA - MARCH 09: James Anderson of England leaves the field after claiming his 700th test wicket during day three of the 5th Test Match between India and England at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on March 09, 2024 in Dharamsala, India. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

“Also, thank you to the players and coaches who have made this the best job in the world. I’m excited for the new challenges that lie ahead, as well as filling my days with even more golf.”

Anderson became the first seamer and just the third bowler in history to reach 700 Test wickets, after spinners Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan, in his most recent outing against India in March.

The fast bowler signed a new one-year central contract last October but recently held talks with head coach Brendon McCullum over his future.

Anderson made his international debut in December 2002 and his Test bow in May 2003, with his 187 Test appearances another England record and only beaten by Sachin Tendulkar's 200 for India.

Anderson's longevity saw him continue to regularly feature in England's Test side, with the Lancashire seamer electing against joining long-time new-ball partner Stuart Broad in retiring at the end of last summer's thrilling Ashes series.