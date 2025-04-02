Anderson’s story isn’t over yet as he looks beyond this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​James Anderson hasn’t ruled out continuing his career beyond this season as he prepares for the start of the new campaign with Lancashire.

​The legendary bowler’s time with England came to a close last July with four wickets against West Indies at Lords to take his Test total up to 704.

On the back of this, the 42-year-old confirmed he would represent the Red Rose in the County Championship and the T20 Blast throughout 2025.

Anderson says he’s enjoying having the sole focus of county cricket heading into the new season, and sees no reason to stop – as long as he’s still at the required at the end of the season.

James Anderson of Lancashire during the Lancashire CCC photocall at Emirates Old Trafford on Tuesday. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

“It’s been really good, because I’ve not had this for a while, being around this club, it’s a place that I love,” he said. “I feel like they helped me so much at the start of my career, and throughout, it’s nice to give something back, and give myself to them for a season – or maybe more, we’ll see how this one goes.

“As long as I’m still hungry to play and bowling to a high enough standard to get into the team, I’ll keep going for as long as I can. A lot can happen in a season, so we’ll see what happens at the end of it.”

With two decades passing since Anderson’s last full campaign for Lancashire, the test cricket record holder admits he’s relishing the opportunity to approach it as an experienced player.

“It’s a nice place to be,” he added.

“There’s not many downsides to being an older player, because you know what it takes to perform well – you’ve got experience and have pretty much been through every up and down that the game can throw at you.

“Physically, I know my body can take quite a lot when it comes to bowling in four day cricket, so I feel fortunate to be in this position and I want to try and give as much as I can to the group.”

Lancashire begin their County Championship campaign away to Middlesex tomorrow, but Anderson has already been ruled out of the opener due to a calf problem.

His most likely return date is against Gloucestershire on May 2.