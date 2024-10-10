Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley boxer Reece Farnhill is celebrating winning the vacant English super-middleweight title following a hard fought victory at the weekend.

On an Oldham show, organised by promoter Frank Duffin and Farnhill’s manager Kevin Maree, Farnhill came out on top over Rochdale-based Ryszard Lewicki.

"I was delighted to get the win and therefore the title belt, albeit by split decision,” said Farnhill. “I’d won two title eliminator fights to get my chance to go for this title. Fight preparation had been great with a demanding eight weeks build up. I kept myself quiet and worked hard being closed doors to make sure I was ready to win. The fight went well as I executed the game plan. I made some mistakes, maybe lost two of the 10 rounds but ended up digging deep and winning. I enjoyed the match. It was competitive and I’m pleased that I pushed the pace throughout landing the cleaner, more hurtful shots.”

Reece Farnhill after winning the vacant English super-middleweight title. Photo: owenfethersvisuals

Twenty-six-year-old Farnhill, who has always lived in Sabden, left his job as a welder to have a full-time career in boxing and has now qualified as a personal trainer.

"I was always a sporty child who loved being outdoors and staying active. I started boxing in my mid-teens at Sandygate Boxing Club where I won 40 of over 50 amateur fights including 20 by stoppage. I won North-West titles five times and was a national champion in 2016. I joined the paid ranks during Covid, and I remain unbeaten in 11 bouts; four of which have ended by early stoppage and include three 10 rounders. Prior to winning the English title I’d held the central area title.”

Andy Howcroft and Shane Armer have coached Reece at Sandygate for 10 years as both an amateur and professional. “We saw the potential immediately,” said Howcroft. “And were only too happy to travel all over the country and abroad for him to pick up titles that led to him becoming the amateur northern area elite champion. Reece is suited to the longer professional bouts as he’s got phenomenal endurance. He’s a quiet lad and pleasure to train and now himself a registered England Boxing coach. He puts his free time back into the gym teaching the kids and being a top-class role model. For this recent fight we trained Reece twice daily, six days a week, and we’re especially thankful to Alex at Bolton’s Elite Gym for the help provided.”

In his spare time, Farnhill loves “riding mountain bikes and doing a lot of running”.

(Left to right) Shane Armer, Reece Farnhill and Andy Howcroft. Photo: Sandygate Boxing

"I’ve completed three Ironman triathlons and done a couple of ultra marathon events. I admire boxer Carl Froch who won over 30 professional bouts over 12 years. I love fighters like Carl who grit their teeth when the going gets tough and enjoy a good scrap. I also love watching Terence Crawford for his technical skills and boxing IQ.”

Like all elite athletes, Farnhill continues to rely on sponsorship as he contemplates the next stage of his career including possibly boxing for titles covering all four UK nations.

"Even where I am now it’s hard to make a living from boxing and you need good sponsors on board to be able to give it your full commitment. I’m grateful to CJ’s Sandwich Shop, Ics live, Ace Club Vintage Clothing and Workwear Warehouse.”

Potential new sponsors, or anyone interested in training alongside Farnhill at Sandygate ABC, should contact the club on 07866 073353 or Andy Howcroft directly on Facebook.