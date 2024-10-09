Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lianne Bruce beams from ear to ear when she talks about the dream she has achieved to open a health and wellbeing hub.

“I am up at 6am everyday and can’t wait to get here and start planning activities and events,” said Leanne. And ‘here’ is the Basically Cheer Health and Wellbeing hub based at the former Parkside Methodist Church in Burnley’s Cog Lane.

After taking on the lease, Lianne spent the summer grafting with her husband, Damian and a team of volunteers to refurbish the premises, which now boasts a range of facilities including a fitness suite, craft room, a huge hall for dance classes, office space and kitchen and bathroom facilities. Run by Basically Cheer CIC, a not for profit organisation that Lianne is the Managing Director of, she is keen to get the word out in the town about the hub and the wide range of physical and enriching activities it offers that have a positive impact on a person’s health and well being.

Lianne Bruce (third from left) and the team at the newly opened Basically Cheer Health and Wellbeing Hub in the former Parkside Methodist Church in Cog Lane, Burnley

Lianne, who won the Individual Contribution to Active Communities in this year’s Active Burnley Awards, said: “It is well documented that getting out and doing something positive, such as exercise, or even just coming along to a coffee morning, can boost your physical and mental well being. I know a lot of people are still struggling with many issues after the pandemic and I want to get the message out that the hub is a safe and welcoming space for anyone to come. The name ‘cheer’ is really fitting for it as that is what aim to do… cheer people up.”

From Monday to Saturday the hub has a full and diverse programme of activities including fitness and dance classes, an afterschool club, a playgroup, toddler dance classes, Tai Chi, a monthly book club, cheer classes, ‘buggy bootcamp’ and SEND activities. The events calendar is also packed with events including painting and print making workshops, an artisan market and a ‘Be Food Smart’ session hosted by Lancashire Adult Learning. Just before opening Basically Cheer CIC won a financial boost of £5,000 from Benefact Group, thanks to nominations from the public.

It was selected to receive the cash as part of the company’s Children and Young People Special Draw, which awarded a share of £50,000 to 10 charities in the area. The new hub is also the new home of Basically Dance and Fitness which delivers classes for children and adults.

Lianne, who is mum to Isabella (six) launched the school in 2015 and she has spent years using her skills, not only to teach, but to help people in the community. She successfully received funding to host and deliver toddler dance classes, coffee mornings and armchair exercise sessions at Cliviger Village Hall, and the Vanguard Centre in Burnley. The sessions were offered for free, encouraging people to get out and take part in something positive that lifts their spirits.

Lianne leads a class at the newly opened Basically Cheer Health and Wellbeing Hub in the former Parkside Methodist Church in Cog Lane, Burnley

Lianne, who has sent out a big thank you to all the hub’s sponsors and funders, added: “Please come down to the hub and see what we have to offer. It’sd accessible and on a bus route too.”

Anyone who would like more information is asked to go to the website www.basicallycheercic.com or email [email protected] or ring 07766743934