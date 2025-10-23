7 things that were popular in the 80s and 90s but you can't do anymore

There are some things we miss more than others

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are lots of things you can do today that you couldn’t in the 80s and 90s

But some things you could do back then are no longer possible

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From breakfast time to funfairs and holidays, these are some of the ways life has changed

There are some things you could do in the 80s and 90s that are no longer possible | Getty Images

There are many things you can do today that you couldn’t in the 80s and 90s.

WiFi, smartphones and online banking are just some of the technological advances that have changed our lives in the last quarter of a century.

But, for all the mod-cons, there are some things you can’t do today that you could at the end of the last millennium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buy penny sweets from a jar

Most newsagents and corner shops used to have a tempting array of sweets in jars behind the counter | Getty Images

It’s not just inflation that’s seen this childhood tradition largely bite the dust.

Almost every newsagents or corner store used to have a wall of jars containing all manner of sweets, from cola cubes to gobstoppers and aniseed balls.

You could take your pick and watch as they were carefully weighed before being handed to you in a paper bag.

Some shops do still sell sweets in jars, though you’d be lucky to find any for a penny. But most sweets today come pre-packaged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wave your friends off at the airport gate

Back in the 80s, when Duran Duran ruled the charts, you used to be able to accompany your friends all the way to the airport gate before waving them off | Getty Images

Airports were much more relaxed in the 80s and 90s, before 9/11 changed all that.

In those days, you could accompany your friends or family all the way to the gate before waving them off and wishing them a good flight.

Nowadays, you can’t get through security without a ticket.

Find a toy in your cereal box

Breakfast used to be much more fun in the 80s and 90s, when most cereal boxes came with a free gift inside.

From toy cars to bike accessories and practical jokes, some of the freebies were amazing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But they are largely a thing of the past, with new healthy eating legislation and greater environmental awareness having contributed to their demise.

Win a fish at the funfair

You often used to be able to win a pet goldfish at the funfair | AFP via Getty Images

In the 80s and 90s, you’d often return from a trip to the funfair with a pet goldfish.

They were routinely given away as prizes back then, with the bags hanging temptingly from hooks at the various stalls.

Those poor fish often didn’t fare well, with their new owners ill-prepared to look after them once they got home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thankfully, times have moved on, and pets as prizes have been banned in Scotland, with the practice outlawed by local authorities in many other parts of the UK.

Get video store recommendations

Before the days of Netflix and other streaming giants, if you wanted to watch the latest big movie at home that usually meant a trip to a Blockbuster Video store. | National World

If you’re not sure what movie to watch today, you might turn to friends of family for recommendations, or you might put your faith in the algorithms used by Netflix and the other streaming giants.

It wasn’t always that way. Before the internet killed off video rental stores, you had to visit your local Blockbuster or independent movie outlet to borrow a film.

It may have been less convenient, but if you were stuck for ideas, the staff could usually recommend a title based on your viewing tastes - and their picks were generally more reliable than you get with an algorithm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attend a chickenpox party

If you were a child of the 80s or 90s, you may remember being taken to a chickenpox party. These were all the rage at the time, but as parties go they were hardly a riot.

Parents would arrange the get-togethers so infected children could mingle with pox-free youngsters from the neighbourhood.

The thinking was that it was better for them to get chickenpox and develop immunity while still young, as the risks increase with age.

Although chickenpox is typically a mild illness, causing spots and an itchy rash which usually clears up by itself in a couple of weeks, there can be serious complications, which is why doctors advise against chickenpox parties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the first time, from January 2026, children will be offered a chickenpox vaccine on the NHS, which should spell an end to the chickenpox party once and for all.

Light up at the pub

Smoking inside pubs and restaurants has been banned in England, Wales and Northern Ireland since 2007, and in Scotland since 2006 | Getty Images

It’s hard to remember just how smoky pubs used to be before lighting up indoors was banned in the mid-noughties.

A dense fug of smoke typically hung in the air, the walls were often stained, and your clothes would stink for days even if you didn’t smoke.

It wasn’t just pubs, either. Smoking was allowed at restaurants, too, with the stench often spoiling your enjoyment of your food, even if you were sitting in the no-smoking area.

If you’re after more 80s nostalgia, check out our look back at the places you might have gone on a date back then.