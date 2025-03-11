Beautician Noemi Demeter scooped a top award in the same week she opened her new salon in Pendle.

Noemi was named as Best Lash Lift Artist 2025 in the National Beauty Awards as she opened the doors to her salon and training academy, The Beauty Surgery in Barrowford .

After honing her professional skills in London, Noemi re-located to Colne before opening what she describes as her ‘dream salon’ in Barrowford. Her expertise spans across advanced skin treatments, and she is a certified Guinot salon and retailer, in addition to running an award-winning lash and brow salon. Noemi said: “Winning Best Lash Lift Artist 2025 is an incredible honour, especially during such an exciting time for The Beauty Surgery. My passion has always been to provide the highest quality treatments and education, and I am thrilled to bring my experience and expertise to Barrowford.”