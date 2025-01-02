Discount code gives up to 20% off 'gamechanger' collagen supplement

Feel Pro Collagen beauty supplement sachets come in a range of flavours | Feel Pro Collagen

This discount code could be just the ticket to kick-start your new year skin routine

Collagen supplements are becoming increasingly popular. They're designed to boost your hair, skin, and nails, and people are also finding they help to smooth wrinkles and improve skin elasticity.

Feel, a pioneer in the female wellness space, was the first to bring a vegan collagen supplement to the market, and its range has shaken up the industry.

It has been designed to transform skin, hair, and nails, but it also has anti-wrinkle properties and a clinically proven ability to boost skin elasticity.

How to save money on your new year order of Feel collagen supplements Visit the Feel website by clicking here Choose your products, and flavours, and add them to your basket When you get to the checkout, enter the code NY20 A 20% discount will be automatically applied

All the time, standing out from traditional animal-based collagens, and claiming to offer "unparalleled results".

According to Feel, the supplement mirrors human Type I collagen, providing a natural approach to youthful skin.

It supports the reduction of fine lines and wrinkles while enhancing overall skin hydration and elasticity. Additionally, it encourages the growth of stronger hair and nails.

The supplements are all completely vegan-friendly | Feel Pro Collagen

The supplements come in a range of flavours, all fruity, along with the latest flavour to be added, watermelon.

None of the supplements use animal or marine ingredients, making them truly vegan and, according to Feel, even more effective.

Feel says its plant-based composition offers a unique molecular size of 112 Daltons, which allows it to absorb four times better than marine or bovine collagen.

A single gram of Feel Pro Collagen is equivalent to four grams of animal-based collagen, providing maximum effectiveness.

Results can be noticeable in just 28 days | Feel Pro Collagen

This formulation is also the only collagen identical to human Type I collagen, containing all 18 essential amino acids.

In terms of results, the supplements are clinically proven to reduce fine lines and wrinkles by 22.4% in just 28 days, and 32.9% in eight weeks.

At the same time they increase collagen production in the body by 135%, and double collagen production within just two days.

According to a study, 80% of trial participants reported noticeable improvements in skin elasticity, hydration, and suppleness.

As of New Year's Day, Feel is offering a big discount to help you try out its range of supplements, as you kick off your new year skin routine.

To get 20% off your order, use the code NY20 at checkout.