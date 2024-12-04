Best wine deals: How to save money and get free bottles for the festive season

Wine offers for new customers can be very inviting | New Africa - stock.adobe.com

We’ve waded through the special offers to find out which wine subscription deals give you the most Merlot for your money

Wine subscriptions are great for keeping the cellar stocked up, but they can also be a superb source of special offers.

Most online companies that offer wine by the case will concoct tempting deals to lure in new customers to their monthly subscriptions and, for the savvy shopper, it can be a very easy way to stock up on some quality wine for not a lot of money.

From hefty discounts to free cases, we've waded through the deals and discounts to find the best offers from the major online outlets, and compiled them into a list, in no particular order.

1. Wine52

This is arguably one of the best offers out there, because you do genuinely get a free selection of wines. There are only three in the "case" but Wine52 will throw in a free magazine and some snacks.

Delivery is £8.95, and you'll be asked to sign up to a £36 per month "wine club", but you can cancel any time.

2. Virgin Wines

Virgin Wines has a clever subscription offer called a "WineBank", which spreads out the cost of buying in cases across monthly payments, and you earn interest at the same time.

The introductory offer for anyone signing up to this is for a case of 12 wines - either red, white, or mixed - for £65.88. It works out at £5.49 per bottle and the case usually costs £140.88, so it's a good deal. Delivery is also free.

3. Majestic Wine

Majestic doesn't offer a subscription service, but it is a great way to explore the world of wine. You can order individual bottles, but to get the best prices you need to buy at least six at a time. And they can be a mixture.

This will save you 25% per bottle, and bottles are priced from £14.99. Delivery is only free if you spend more than £200, and it's definitely worth calling in to a Majestic Wine store, because you'll find local offers, and there are usually some bin end deals too.

4. Naked Wines

Naked wines majors on championing small, independent wine makers, so the selections in the cases they deliver can be very interesting.

The introductory offer is for £30 off a case, bringing the price down to £34.99, with free delivery.

To unlock the offer you have to complete a mildly irritating "quiz" profiling your wine-shopping habits, but it's a decent deal.

5. Savage Vines

There are some lovely wines, and wine gifts on the Savage Vines website and, while you're looking around, a pop-up should appear offering you a £10 coupon in exchange for your email address.

Confusingly, there’s also an offer of 50% off a first case for joining a wine subscription, and if you join the Wine Club, you'll get 25% off.

This coupon only applies if you spend more than £50, which is useful if you're investing in a case. Delivery is at least £4.95 though.

6. Sunday Times Wine Club

A coupon offer for the Sunday Times Wine Club newbies saves decent money off a case of reds, whites, or mixed wines.

There are also further deals to be had on buying a case of 12 wines, even if you mix and match.

The new customer offer also includes free delivery, which is good.

7. Laithwaites

There is a gorgeous selection of wines on the Laithwaites website, and the new customer offer looks spookily similar to the Sunday Times Wine Club deal. And that's no surprise, because both brands are owned by Direct Wines Ltd.

But there are some great case deals, and some with an extra 30% off for new customers. This looks like one of the best bets for quality wine at bargain prices.