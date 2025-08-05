Students can now get six months of Amazon Prime free – here’s what’s included

Amazon UK

Students are snapping up this limited-time Amazon Prime offer that gives you six months free, then half price for the rest of your studies. We break down what’s included and how to get it.

If you’re heading to university this autumn or already studying full-time, Amazon’s Prime Student offer is one of the smartest sign-ups you can make. It gives you a full six-month trial completely free, followed by Prime membership at half the usual price. That means just £4.49 a month or £47.49 a year, with no obligation to continue after the trial ends.

This version of Prime gives students everything included in the standard membership. That starts with unlimited one-day delivery on millions of items. Whether it’s textbooks, kitchenware, tech, toiletries or something you forgot to pack, next-day delivery can be a lifesaver. And if you’re living in student accommodation without a car, this is a much cheaper and faster way to get what you need.

You’ll also get full access to Prime Video, Amazon’s streaming service. That includes thousands of popular TV shows and films, from binge-worthy dramas to live sport and Prime Originals like Clarkson’s Farm and The Boys. It’s ideal for quiet nights in, flatmate hangouts or just getting through a rainy Sunday.

On top of that, you get Amazon Music Prime with over two million ad-free tracks, Prime Reading with free access to thousands of books and magazines, and Prime Gaming for monthly free games and Twitch perks. There are also extra savings on new film rentals, Audible, Kindle releases and even ODEON cinema tickets.

Where Prime Student really stands out is in its student-only deals. You’ll find 10 percent off thousands of textbooks, as well as rolling offers on everything from laptops and fashion to National Express travel. These deals are tailored to student life and updated regularly, giving you the kind of perks that can make a real difference across the term.

To qualify, you need to be enrolled in higher education and have a valid university email address or other proof of student status. It only takes a few minutes to register, and you can cancel at any time before the trial ends. After that, you still get the full Prime service at half the regular price.

Click here to start your free Prime Student trial and enjoy six months of delivery, streaming, savings and more.

