Why are weighted blankets useful?

Weighted blanket have created to help to relax the users’ nervous system by giving them the gentle sensation of being hugged.

This eases anxiety, stress and encourages deep and restful sleep.

These types of blanket have been known to increase happy hormones, serotonin and melatonin, and at the same time decrease stress hormones, cortisol.

Users have reported that they improve their mood and help them to unwind and fall asleep feeling content and happy.

How do weighed blankets work?

Weighted blankets are all filled with tiny glass beads that offer comforting pressure to the users’ body.

These clever beads are virtually undetectable, and all the user will feel is the lovely weight of them which provides a comforting weight without too much heat.

Can weighted blankets help with health conditions?

Weighted blankets have been used to reduce or manage the symptoms of sleep disorders, mood disorders like depression and anxiety, PTSD, restless leg syndrome arthritis, fibromyalgia, and pain, general stress.

It is worth noting, however, that there is no conclusive scientific evidence that weighted blankets are 100% effective.

For most healthy adults they are worth a try and plenty of people have given reviews saying they worked well for them and have relieved the symptoms of their health conditions and helped them to get a much better night’s sleep.

What do I need to know before I buy a weighted blanket?

Weighted blankets should not be used by adults or children if they user suffers from respiratory disorders, such as asthma, sleep apnoea, cardiac problems, epilepsy, or any circulatory disorders including type 2 diabetes.

Please also use a weighted blanket safely and be careful how it is placed on the user, for example avoiding contact with the neck.

How do I know what weight of blanket is right for me?

Weighted blankets should be approximately 10% of the user’s body weight. If you’re 120 pounds, opt for a 12 pound blanket.

