The child, who is believed to be under two years old, died following the incident on Saturday, May 13. The incident happened in Buckland Brewer, near Bideford, just before 8am and despite police and emergency services arriving, the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The child's next of kin has been informed and the death is not being treated as suspicious. A Health and Safety Executive spokesperson said: “We are aware of this incident and supporting Devon and Cornwall Police. Our thoughts are very much with the family at this time.”

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to reports of a collision involving a tractor and a young child on a farm in the Buckland Brewer area at around 7.55am on Saturday May 13.

A toddler died after being hit by a tractor in Devon