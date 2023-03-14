News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Reddit users frustrated after social media site goes down
3 hours ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
4 hours ago Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy with first child
4 hours ago The Sims fans left disappointed after update causes server issues
4 hours ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
9 hours ago Eleanor Williams jailed after fabricating sexual abuse claims

TikTok: security minister asks National Cyber Security Centre to look into safety of app over links to China

UK security minister Tom Tugendhat has asked the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) to look into the safety of the Chinese-owned TikTok app.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 14th Mar 2023, 11:15 GMT- 1 min read

The Minister for Security did not rule out following other governments in banning the video sharing app from work phones. TikTok has come under scrutiny in the US and EU over security and data privacy concerns.

Some fear TikTok could be used to gather data from devices and promote pro-China views. The EU Commission and more than half of US states and Congress have already introduced a ban over concerns around potential cyberattacks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Banning the app on work phones was also hinted at by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who said the UK will “look at what our allies are doing.” Last year, the UK parliament closed down its TikTok account after concerns were raised by MPs.

Confirming he has asked the National Cyber Security Agency to investigate the app, Mr Tugendhat told Sky News: “Understanding exactly what the challenges that these apps pose, what they are asking for and how they’re reaching into our lives is incredibly important. Different countries have taken different approaches. What certainly is clear is that, for many young people, TikTok is now a news source. And just as is quite right that we know who owns the news sources in the UK, it’s important that we know who owns news sources that are feeding into our phones.

Most Popular
    There have been over 8,000 reports of outages on TikTok according to Down Detector - Credit: Adobe
    There have been over 8,000 reports of outages on TikTok according to Down Detector - Credit: Adobe
    There have been over 8,000 reports of outages on TikTok according to Down Detector - Credit: Adobe

    “The Indian government has banned TikTok and many other apps, the US government has taken different choices in terms of their government phones, different companies and different countries have taken different approaches.”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    TikTok has hit back, calling government bans "misguided and based on fundamental misconceptions.”

    Tom TugendhatTikTokRishi SunakParliamentDataMPs