Remi Lucidi: French stuntman, 30, falls 68 floors to death from Hong Kong skyscraper

 French stuntman Remi Lucidi has died after falling 68 floors to his death from a Hong Kong building. He was 30. 

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 31st Jul 2023, 12:40 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 12:41 BST

Frenchman Remi Lucidi, who is known for his high-rise stunts, has died after reportedly falling from the 68th floor of a Hong Kong skyscraper. The 30-year-old daredevil was at the Tregunter Tower complex when the tragedy struck.

According to investigators, Lucidi arrived at the building in the evening and told the security guard that he was visiting a friend on the 40th floor. He is believed to have made his way to a top floor and got trapped outside the penthouse on the 68th floor, frantically knocking on the window for help before falling to his death.

South China Morning Post reported Lucidi was confirmed dead at the scene by the police, who also found his sports camera which contained videos of extreme sports. His death came just five days after he posted on his Instagram page with a caption, “Hong Kong”, believed to have been taken from Times Square in Causeway Bay.

On Saturday (July 29), several social media users left “rest in peace” comments under his post. He also posted several pictures of himself climbing and standing at the top of high-rise scaffolding and buildings in Dubai, Bulgaria, and France in the past year.

    Last October, he posted a video of himself climbing France’s tallest chimney and walking around the edge of the 300-metre-high structure without any safety equipment. 

    According to the paper, several employees of the Ashoka Hostel in Chungking Mansions in Tsim Sha Tsui confirmed Lucidi had stayed there. Police reportedly visited the hostel on Saturday morning to collect his belongings, including a laptop computer. Lucidi had described himself as a Hong Kong-based photographer.

