Piccadilly Gardens: Full Greater Manchester Police statement after bus crashes into shop
The incident on Monday lunchtime sparked a huge emergency services response.
Members of the public are being urged to avoid Piccadilly Gardens after a bus crashed into a shop on Monday lunchtime.
The incident sparked a huge emergency service presence with both the Metrolink and bus stops closed shortly after the incident at 1pm.
Eyewitness reports say casualties have been taken away from the scene and a white tent which was covering the area has now been removed. However police are still urging people to stay away as they continue their investigation.
"At around 1pm today (Monday 16 October), police were called to reports of a collision involving a bus and a shop in Piccadilly Gardens. Police alongside colleagues in the North West Ambulance Service and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue have been in attendance.
"There are road closures in the area whilst emergency services remain at the scene dealing with the collision and officers from GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit are in attendance. We would ask members of the public to avoid the area where possible whilst officers establish the full circumstances."