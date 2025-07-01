Seven out of 10 believe it’s easier for their male counterparts to continue playing as they get older | PinPep

Just seven per cent of women play team sports – with the average person quitting by the time they reach 21.

And the majority – seven out of 10 – believe it’s easier for their male counterparts to continue playing as they get older.

And while 47 per cent played team sports regularly up to the age of 25, the number participating falls dramatically into single figures with women in their 30s, 40s and 50s.

Pregnancy (44 per cent), issues relating to menstruation and menopause (44 per cent) and men having more groups to join (39 per cent) are cited as the reasons why.

Polling of 3,000 women who have played sports, one of the largest recent UK studies examining female participation in sport, found the biggest barrier to participating in team sports was busy schedules (36 per cent).

Work commitments (31 per cent) and family responsibilities (30 per cent) were other key reasons cited.

A quarter (25 per cent) blamed childcare needs, while almost one in five (19 per cent) said social anxiety held them back.

More than three-quarters of women (77 per cent) admitted there are weeks in which they struggle to fit in any exercise at all.

The research was commissioned by AXA UK as part of its 'Keep on Kicking' campaign, which highlights the challenges women face to pursue team sports at different life stages.

The campaign celebrates AXA’s sponsorship of this summer’s UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 in Switzerland, and the insurer is also supporting women to get involved in team sports at grass roots level with sponsorship of Women’s Walking Football across the UK.

The report highlights the reasons why women step away from team sports at different life stages and the challenges they face to re-engaging.

It also contains personal stories from former Liverpool FC and England player Tash Dowie, England Paralympic basketball player Amy Conroy and Antarctic explorer Cat Burford.

Steph Leese, who joined a Women’s Walking Football team in Liverpool sponsored by AXA UK last year, also featured, describing how the sport has transformed her physical and mental health.

Tara Foley, CEO of AXA UK & Ireland, said: “It is concerning that so few women over 18 are currently taking part in team sports and that many feel obstacles such as childcare, health concerns and social anxiety are holding them back.

“Being part of a team, whether in business or on the sports field, helps to develop so many valuable skills, as well as building resilience and forging trusted relationships.

“We hope AXA’s sponsorship of this summer’s Women’s EURO and support for Women’s Walking Football will shine a light on the benefit of getting involved in a team sport, at whatever stage of life you are at, can bring.”

Tash Dowie, who retired from the professional game in 2023, said it was disappointing so few women in the UK were involved in team sport.

“Team sport has played such a huge role in my life and the benefits for mental and physical health can’t be under-estimated. It’s sad to see from this research that so few women feel able to play past their teens because other commitments or physical concerns get in the way.

“Providing opportunities for women to re-engage with team sports at whatever age, such as Women’s Walking Football, is a really positive step towards helping them stay healthy and enjoy the camaraderie that being part of a team brings.”

The research found women who exercise do so three times a week, including twice with others.

And of those who play team sport, 84 per cent wish they could find the time to play more frequently.

On average, just under 90 minutes is spent taking part in team sports per week – with football (61 per cent), basketball (35 per cent) and netball (32 per cent) the most popular team games.

The women polled said traditional gender roles meant team sport was aimed more at men than women (38 per cent) and issues such as childcare concerns (38 per cent) impacted women disproportionately.

There is a strong desire for women to stay fit, as 95 per cent said it was important for them to exercise in later life, the OnePoll research found.

And of those women polled who have children, 94 per cent said it was important to set a positive example to their children with regards to exercise.

Liverpool FC ambassador Tash Dowie said: “I did an event the other day at Anfield where there were lot of women who were probably 50 or 60 plus, playing walking football. Some had experienced cancer or strokes and this was almost like their second life.

“That was really nice to see because I was lucky that I was from a generation where I got the opportunity to be a professional football player.

“I think it’s really powerful and important that the older generation get that opportunity to have a go now and to still play the game.

“They tell me how important it is for them mentally as well, it’s saved a lot of people’s lives being able to play the game, socially in that environment of being around people.”

AXA’s Tara Foley added: “In our own business, we provide support for colleagues at challenging times of their life such as when they’re going through the menopause or facing mental health issues.

“Being part of a supportive team can make a real difference to people’s lives and help them grow.

“As a health insurance provider, we know the long-term benefits of staying fit and healthy – both mentally and physically.

“Making time to take part in team sports can be a real game-changer, as many of those who’ve taken up Women’s Walking Football have discovered.”

Top 10 female team sports:

Football Basketball Netball Volleyball Handball Rugby Cricket Hockey Softball Cheerleading