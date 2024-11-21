Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Only one in three parents are confident in understanding “toy jargon”, a study has found.

A psychologist says it’s essential to learn the language to help children with their communication.

The Entertainer has released a list of the 9 top kid-speak words that parents just can’t understand.

Toy retailer The Entertainer says ‘nerf’, ‘buff’, ‘noob’ and ‘noobie’ top the list of words and phrases that adults are struggling to wrap their heads around, as it releases a guide to helping parents and grandparents decipher “toy speak”.

Parents are being encouraged to make an effort with kids and get to know the ins and outs of their world of toys, as it’s a great way to build their confidence, according to a child expert.

Amid the ever-evolving world of kids' toys and characters, grown-ups are struggling to keep up, according to the research.

Only one in three parents are confident in understanding their kids' "toy jargon", a study has found.

To most adults, keeping up with your little one’s new favourite toy universe can feel like trying to learn a new language, when almost three-quarters of respondents of the new poll of 1500 parents (71%) feel that their child has already moved onto a new craze before they’ve had the chance to fully understand the last.

Only one in three parents are confident in understanding their kids’ “toy jargon”, but consultant clinical psychologist, Dr Elizabeth Kilbey, says getting the children to open up about their new obsession will help grow their confidence and improve their communication skills, even if it seems like a challenging task.

Dr Kilbey, who specialises in work with children and adolescents, said: “In this fast-paced world, it can be hard for parents to find time and space to connect with their children and even harder when they feel like they’re struggling to keep pace with the latest crazes and interests.

“Children’s development moves so fast and it can often feel like we are playing catch-up, as they move on to new skills and interests.

The Entertainer has released TOYMINOLOGY – a tongue-in-cheek A-Z guide translating the top current toy trends. | IMAGO/Cavan Images

“One of the key ways that children express these interests is through their shared language with peers, language often designed to exclude those ‘not in the know’, like parents.

“Although it can feel daunting, I encourage parents to see this as an opportunity to show curiosity in their child’s world and take the chance to let their children have the upper hand through sharing their knowledge. This gives them a sense of agency and power and does huge wonders for building their communication and confidence skills.”

Ahead of the 2024 festive shopping season, The Entertainer is helping people to stay up-to-date with the latest toy crazes and language to help close the generational toy knowledge gap.

The Entertainer has released TOYMINOLOGY – a tongue-in-cheek A-Z guide translating the top current toy trends and products from kid-speak to grown-up friendly explanations, helping parents and grandparents make sense of their Squishmallows and Emotes.

The top kid-speak words or phrases that parents and grandparents don’t understand are:

‘Nerf’ or ‘buff’

‘Noob’ or ‘newbie’

‘Respawn’ or ‘revive’

‘Grind’ or ‘farming’

‘Glitch’ or ‘bug’

‘Loot’ or ‘drop’

‘Rare’ or ‘ultra-rare’

‘Upgrade’ or ‘power-up’

‘Skin’ or ‘cosmetic’

