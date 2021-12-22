Giving festive movie nights some extra bite!

Tandoor Chilli Ancient Grain Chips give a real bite to movie nights

Tasty snacks for movie night

Festive movies have a new range of snacks to fit the bill for family times together in front of the TV.

The first is Howdah Snacks – the mission-led brand that makes deliciously moreish Indian snacks that give a little bite to your night, has launched a new product: Tandoor Chilli Ancient Grain Chips: crisp, ribbed ribbons made with ancient grain flours, aromatic cumin, chilli and tandoor spices.

These mouth-watering snacks will go down a treat with family and friends at this year’s gatherings, leaving them wanting more.

Howdah is also the ‘snack that gives back’ as with every pack they sell, a free school meal is donated to a child in need in India.

Snacks that do you good

So these tasty snacks don’t just taste good but do good too, which is perfect during this time of year when people are looking to give a little something back after all the recent indulgence.

Another range of tasty bites comes from The Groovy Food Company – they have just launched a new organic, vegan Date Syrup, which is exclusively available at Tesco.

The delicious new product is a low in fat, natural, vegan sweetener and a nutritious alternative to refined sugars and syrups.

Feeling groovy

Highly versatile and made from 100 per cent dates, The Groovy Food Company Date Syrup is a low GI natural sugar.

Finally, is Genie Drinks – they have launched three new flavours of Kombucha: Fiery Ginger, Dry Apple and Sweet Citrus.