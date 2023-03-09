Currys has revealed its list of the most weird tech products that people have recycled with their popular schemes such as the ‘Cash for Trash initiative’, which has seen sex toys, ice cream makers and more being traded in.

A recent survey from the retailer found that around 50 percent of Brits admitted to getting rid of their old unwanted tech incorrectly. And, since the launch of the cash for trash initiative, launched in March 2022, 46,500 tonnes of unwanted or broken tech has been recycled.

That’s roughly the equivalent of 46,000 average sized cars. This initiative now runs consistently throughout Currys stores across the UK and the retailer predicts more trash will pass through its recycling facilities in the first quarter of this year than ever before.

A Currys’ Spokesperson said: “Currys’ Cash for Trash initiative has been hugely popular since its launch, but we still believe that we’re barely scratching the surface of the unwanted tech that people have in their homes.

“Virtually anything that houses a plug or battery holds value through its materials, no matter how damaged it is. And that’s why we’ve seen some particularly savvy customers take advantage of our initiative and hand in their weird and wonderful tech devices.

“We’re calling on all Brits to dig into their dusty drawers to find any broken, unused or unwanted tech that they can donate to our scheme, in return for a £5 voucher. From electric neon signs and caravan porta-loos to typewriters and Betamax players.

“Anything you can think of can be recycled by our specialists. But please hang onto your sex toys a little while longer! We’re working hard to be able to accept and process all the bits and bobs at the back of those bottom drawers for you.”

Weirdest items recycled at Currys