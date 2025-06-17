Matilda Bea provides inspirational hosting tips & tricks | Simon Jacobs/PinPep

The traditional three-course dinner party is falling out of fashion as hosts turn to grazing boards, build-your-own desserts, and carefully curated drinks.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A poll of 1,000 adults who’ve hosted such an event found grazing boards are used by 27 per cent, while 10 per cent like to include fun ‘interactive elements’ like build-your-own puddings.

And 10 per cent make a point of using sustainable products so guests can dine with a clear conscience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While a quarter (27 per cent) ensure their setup is picture-perfect, specifically so it looks good on social media.

As many as 80 per cent feel pressure to make their gatherings stand out, whether through beautifully plated dishes, creative décor, or signature mocktails.

Known for her creative hosting flair, Matilda Bea has teamed up with Cawston Press to share her go-to tips for elevating dinner parties, picnics, and BBQs this summer.

She said: “I always try to add a personal and playful touch to my gatherings - whether that’s through handmade menus, thoughtful place cards, or even personalised cocktails to make guests feel extra special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These days, I find that it’s about so much more than just the food. It’s the atmosphere, the details, and those great conversations around the table that really make a moment catching up with friends and family so memorable.”

Cawston Press is delighted to be partnering with tastemaker Matilda Bea | Simon Jacobs/PinPep

“It’s much more than just food”

The study went on to find 36 per cent of respondents would rather head to a casual gathering, such as one centred around a specific theme like an 80s night.

And more than a tenth (11 per cent) will spend upwards of eight hours – longer than a working day – planning their own soirees.

More than half (55 per cent) consider cooking themselves a key part of the process, but 31 per cent are happy to mix this up with ordering a few bits in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fewer than one in 10 (eight per cent) will send out a formal invitation, either printed or digital – preferring to simply send a text (73 per cent).

But 42 per cent rarely or never risk trying a new recipe when hosting a dinner party, sticking to the tried and true.

Dinner parties are also getting an eco-boost, with 56 per cent saying sustainability is important to them when hosting one.

And when invited to someone else’s event, 77 per cent will bring a bottle of wine to say thanks – while 42 per cent opt for flowers, and 36 per cent a box of chocolates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While 11 per cent will bring some mixers or soft drinks to help get the party going, according to the OnePoll.com data.

Managing director Steve Kearns at Cawston Press, which commissioned the research to celebrate its new Sparkling Can Multipacks, designed to help hosts elevate their at-home gatherings, said: “People are putting more thought than ever into their dinner parties.

“Many people - especially those who are younger - rarely eat a meal out without taking a photo, so the mise-en-scène has to be as spot-on as the food on the plate.

“And now, just as importantly, it should reflect the growing desire for more sustainable choices at the table.”

Matilda recommends adding personal touches and a nibble station | Simon Jacobs/PinPep

Matilda Bea’s tips and tricks for hosting:

DIY cocktails & mocktails: I always make sure there’s something for everyone. A DIY cocktail station is a favourite of mine. I’ve even turned my sink into a makeshift bar, filled with ice - it’s a fun photo moment and adds to the ‘occasion’. Nibble station: If food isn’t the star of the show, I love setting up a drinks and nibbles station - a grazing table on a coffee table or ottoman works wonders. Tablescaping: A well-styled tablescape is key for me. I love mixing materials for my tablescape - soft linens, colourful table mats, and ceramic serve ware layered together to create a personal and beautiful dining experience. Personal touches: Whether it’s personalised place names, hand-painted stationery, or bespoke gift bags, thoughtful details add a personal touch and make your guests feel truly special. Handmade menus or personalised gift bags can be budget-friendly, yet instantly set the tone and create a unique, memorable experience. Give your dinner party a theme: A theme adds a whole new layer of fun to the evening. Whether it’s centred around a drink of the evening, the cuisine you're serving, or a seasonal touch, a theme helps set the tone and gives your guests something to vibe with. It’s the little details that tie everything together. Interactive elements: A dinner party is the perfect opportunity to get everyone involved. I love creating interactive activities like DIY cocktail bars or pizza-making to keep guests engaged and create an easygoing, fun vibe.