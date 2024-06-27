Work continues to repair burst water main in Burnley's Brunshaw Road
The road has been closed off to traffic and pedestrians from Ridge Avenue to Brownhill Avenue while teams from United Utilities work to repair the damage. The pressure of the water burst has caused a deep ‘sink hole’ chasm in the carriageway.
In a statement released earlier this afternoon a spokeman for United Utilities apologised for the inconvenience caused while the work is carried out adding: ““The burst water main is impacting water supply to customers in the area who may be experiencing no water or low pressure.”
Unity College is among those affected by the burst main and has closed to students for the day. Aimie Bell was on her way home from work just before 5am when she saw water pouring down the carriageway and the road ‘exploding.’ She said: “There was sand everywhere then I heard an exploding noise, it was like something from a disaster film.”
