Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents impacted by the burst water main in Burnley’s Brunshaw Road have been given an assurance that United Utilities are working ‘as quickly as possible’ to repair the damage.

Police have closed the road while teams work to repair the damage. A spokesman for United Utilities said: “The burst water main is impacting water supply to customers in the area who may be experiencing no water or low pressure.

“Our teams are working to repair the main and restore water supply and we apologise for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aimie Bell took this image of the damage caused to Brunshaw Road in Burnley by a burst water main today.