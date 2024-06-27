Former student at Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC College in running for Miss Great Britain after being crowned Miss Lancashire

By Sue Plunkett
Published 27th Jun 2024, 09:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Burnley’s Taylor Gidley has been crowned Miss Lancashire.

The 21-year-old former pupil at Blessed Trinity RC College, who now lives in Padiham, will go forward to compete for the title of Miss Great Britain in October. Taylor was crowned in a red carpet ceremony at Burnley’s Crow Wood Hotel.

Read More
26 cracking photos from Ladies' Night hosted by The HUB at Padiham held at Padih...

Taylor’s mum, Leah Gidley, said: “I am so proud of Taylor. She entered the pageant initially for a bit of fun and to see what it was all about. But she realised she could encourage other girls and women to be more confident, no matter who they are or what background they are from.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Burnley's Taylor Gidley, who has won the title of Miss Lancashire, with her proud mum LeahBurnley's Taylor Gidley, who has won the title of Miss Lancashire, with her proud mum Leah
Burnley's Taylor Gidley, who has won the title of Miss Lancashire, with her proud mum Leah

Miss Lancashire raises money and awareness for the A-Sisterhood charity a UK-based organisation that seeks to empower, support and protect women worldwide. Taylor studied at Myerscough College where she gained a degree in equine business. She now works for Saddles Direct and has her own horse who has won earned her the title of North West Champion for two years on the trot.

Related topics:BurnleyLancashirePadiham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.