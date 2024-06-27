Former student at Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC College in running for Miss Great Britain after being crowned Miss Lancashire
The 21-year-old former pupil at Blessed Trinity RC College, who now lives in Padiham, will go forward to compete for the title of Miss Great Britain in October. Taylor was crowned in a red carpet ceremony at Burnley’s Crow Wood Hotel.
Taylor’s mum, Leah Gidley, said: “I am so proud of Taylor. She entered the pageant initially for a bit of fun and to see what it was all about. But she realised she could encourage other girls and women to be more confident, no matter who they are or what background they are from.”
Miss Lancashire raises money and awareness for the A-Sisterhood charity a UK-based organisation that seeks to empower, support and protect women worldwide. Taylor studied at Myerscough College where she gained a degree in equine business. She now works for Saddles Direct and has her own horse who has won earned her the title of North West Champion for two years on the trot.
