The North West’s power network is ramping up its preparations as Storm Amy is set to hit the region this weekend.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SP Electricity North West will have extra teams on standby from overhead lines teams to contact centre agents. Given the high wind speeds, damage to overhead electricity lines is possible from flying debris as well as falling trees and branches, with trees still in full leaf. Conditions may not be safe for teams to climb poles and repair damage until wind speeds decrease through the weekend.

Alan Astall, head of network control at SP Electricity North West, said: “Our preparation plans are well-rehearsed and we’re ready to respond if needed this weekend. We know strong winds can be disruptive by blowing debris into overhead lines despite our work year round to cut trees away from lines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eletricity North West’s engineers are prepraing for Storm Amy

“Our main priority is safety so if you do notice any damage to the network, for example damaged overhead lines or electricity poles, contact us immediately by calling 105.

“If you or someone you know could be adversely affected by a power cut, you can join our free Extra Care register for additional help and support.

“We monitor the forecast daily and actively manage the power network 24/7, 365 days a year,” added Alan.

“When bad weather is forecast, we scale up our preparations so we can respond quickly. We prepare throughout the year, from cutting trees to installing new technology which helps identify network issues and restore power faster to reduce the impact on customers."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can view live power cut information at www.enwl.co.uk/powercuts, get in touch with SP Electricity North West on X or Facebook, or by calling 105 for free from any phone.

SP Electricity North West offers extra support for those who need it through its Extra Care register. For more information and to register go to www.enwl.co.uk/ExtraCare.