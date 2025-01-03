Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A three day snow warning has been issued by the Met Office for much of the UK, with temperatures set to fall for the first weekend of 2025.

In Burnley, sleet and snow is forecast to fall on the hills today (Friday) and into the evening due to cloud that will build from the west.

Tomorrow is expected to be cloudy with wintry showers that should ease throughout the morning. It will turn unsettled into the evening with sleet and snow showers, heaviest over the hills with a maximum temperature of 4 °C. Sunday will be a wet and windy day with spells of heavy rain throughout, with sleet and snow falling over the hills.