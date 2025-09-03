Watch the latest Met Office video forecast, as a thunderstorm warning is issued for Burnley.

A Met Office thunderstorm warning has been issued for Burnley.

The yellow thunderstorm warning will be in place for Burnley from 02:00 to 17:00 on September 4.

The warning reads: “An area of heavy showers and thunderstorms, moving northeast, may cause some localised flooding.

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services. There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost. There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

“Bands of heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to move northeast across parts of England and Wales on Thursday. As showers progress northeastward they will become temporarily slow moving, leading to an increased chance of surface water flooding.

“Whilst the vast majority of places will have either non-impactful rain or remain dry, a few places within this area could see 30-60mm in an hour. Hail and lightning will be additional, possibly locally impactful, hazards.”