Lancashire County Council's gritting crews are preparing to put some brand-new snow-clearing kit to the test as they get ready to tackle the severe weather predicted for this weekend.

With Met Office amber weather warnings for snow in place on Saturday and Sunday across large parts of the UK, the county's highways team stands ready to keep it's 45 frontline gritters working round the clock if necessary. Two new specialist vehicles called Unimogs joined the fleet this winter, with their drivers hoping that any snowdrifts will offer the chance to put them through their paces.

The all-terrain Mercedes vehicles are equipped with a motorised plough, whose shape the driver can adjust from the cab to shove snow aside to maximum effect, and being smaller and more manoeuvrable than other gritters, can access all the nooks and crannies of Lancashire's hilly landscape. The versatile vehicles can also be equipped with snowblowers if required.

The highways team is continuing to deal with a small number of roads which remain closed or have been impacted by recent flooding, and are working to reopen them as soon as possible. Some of these roads will need to remain closed for safety.

County Councillor Rupert Swarbrick, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "We're as well prepared as we can be to keep Lancashire's roads moving over the weekend, with our highways teams ready to grit and plough 24/7 if necessary.

"We're continuing to work to reopen a number of roads which have been affected by flooding over recent days, but our main focus over the weekend will need to be on making travel as safe as possible due to the weather warning for snow, and the risk of ice.

"We'll be focused on keeping the main routes open and moving, however no council has the resources to treat every road. Conditions could be difficult at times even on the main roads, and untreated surfaces could be particularly treacherous so please keep an eye on the weather and consider your travel plans, including whether it's safe to make your planned journey.

"The forecast is quite uncertain, and I'm hoping that any snow we get will not be too disruptive. At the same time, I know our gritter drivers may be looking forward to the prospect of using the new unimogs which are specially designed to tackle snowy conditions and would be the first time they've had the chance to use them to their full potential.

"We have a range of specialist equipment available to deal with the worst winter weather, and this is just the latest investment to ensure our gritting teams are well-resourced to keep our roads moving."

Lancashire County Council has a fleet of 45 frontline gritters which can treat the approximately 1,500 miles of the county council's priority road network within around four hours, but may take longer in severe weather. People who live on or near a gritting route are asked to park considerately and leave room for the gritters to get past, as poor parking often causes problems and can lead to routes not being fully treated.

People are also asked not to use more salt and sand from the county's almost 3,000 roadside grit bins than they need to, as they can only be refilled when resources are available, and keeping the main routes clear always has to be the top priority. Agricultural contractors are also on standby to help clear more remote rural roads if necessary, and Lancashire's district councils are ready to treat the pavements in the busiest areas.

You can find out more about gritting in Lancashire, including which roads are gritted, and what you can do to prepare at lancashire.gov.uk/winter. You can also get the latest gritting updates and winter weather advice by searching #LancsWinter on X.