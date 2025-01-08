Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As temperatures are expected to drop to -7 °C tonight in Burnley, gritting teams continue to work round the clock to keep roads as safe as possible for motorists.

Around 4,234 tonnes of salt has been put down around the county and, aswell as keeping main routes clear, teams have also gritted many of the secondary routes around the county where there is still ice and snow on the ground.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: “We are working closely with our borough and district partners who are supporting our gritting actions to treat the busiest pavements in their areas. We've also deployed the farmers and agricultural contractors who we have contracts with to clear snow from some of the key rural routes.

“We know many of you have requested grit bin refills and we are working hard to do this as quickly as we can. If you have already requested a grit bin refill you don't need to report it again.”

Gritting teams will continue to be out around the county this evening and overnight, treating priority routes and the advice is to take extra care when driving and also parking so your vehicle does not block access for a gritting truck.

Tonight’s forecast is for a severe frost with icy stretches and freezing fog in some areas. Tomorrow will see a frosty star with wintry showers pushing in from the south. It will still feel very cold with a maximum temperature of 4 °C.