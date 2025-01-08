1 . Keep Burnley Beautiful: Salute to the champions dedicated to keeping the community clean and green

Mia Jarrold (11,) pictured here with her little brother Oakley, has her own litter picking club. Made up of local children and volunteers they regularly go out in the area where they live, picking up rubbish and litter from parks and pavements. Inspired by Sir David Attenborough himself ,Mia has her own mission to 'save the planet' Mia was recently crowned Miss Junior Teen at the Warrington based Endeavour United Kingdom pageant. She also won the Most Confident round and Endeavour Wear round when she wore a recyclable dress made entirely from newspapers, reflecting her love for the planet. Photo: Sue Plunkett