And last year we put the spotlight of many of them in our ‘Keep Burnley Beautiful’ campaign. From individuals devoted to keeping the streets litter free, to volunteers actively working way to make their community a cleaner and greener place to live, we salute them all.
We want to find more ‘green heroes’ in Burnley so if you know of anyone doing their bit to make their neighbourhood a better place to live please get in touch with [email protected]
1. Keep Burnley Beautiful: Salute to the champions dedicated to keeping the community clean and green
Mia Jarrold (11,) pictured here with her little brother Oakley, has her own litter picking club. Made up of local children and volunteers they regularly go out in the area where they live, picking up rubbish and litter from parks and pavements. Inspired by Sir David Attenborough himself ,Mia has her own mission to 'save the planet' Mia was recently crowned Miss Junior Teen at the Warrington based Endeavour United Kingdom pageant. She also won the Most Confident round and Endeavour Wear round when she wore a recyclable dress made entirely from newspapers, reflecting her love for the planet. Photo: Sue Plunkett
2. Keep Burnley Beautiful: Salute to those doing their bit to keep their community clean and green
The Friends of Ightenhill Park, band of volunteers who work tirelessly to improve the park through a series of initiatives including bee keeping, growing their own plants, flowers and vegetables which they sell to the public. They showcase the park in the annual Ightenhill Festival that attracts hundreds of visitors. Photo: Sue Plunkett
3. Keep Burnley Beautiful: Salute to those doing their bit to keep their community clean and green
A green haven in the heart of Burnley town centre, the Budding Burnley Sensory Walkway is a colourful garden with plants, flowers and even birdsong. An oasis of calm and beauty amidst the hustle and bustle of a busy shopping centre it is tended to by a head gardener and a team of volunteers. Photo: s
4. Keep Burnley Beautiful: Salute to those doing their bit to keep their community clean and green
St Stephen's Scouts held their own litter pick after being disgusted at the amount of rubbish they saw on a nature walk. They put up litter awareness posters and have asked Burnley Council for more bins in the area Photo: s
