The footage was taken by Craig Ramell who was on a walk with his friend Michael Treen when the pair spotted the mini tornado.

Craig said: "It was amazing to see, so surreal to be honest and something I won't forget in a long time.

"I love to go up Pendle for the views so we definitely went at the right time."

Marc Orwin took this photo of the tornado above Blacko Tower while out walking his dogs in Nelson yesterday

The cyclone, which is believed to be a funnel cloud, which is a cone-shaped cloud which extends from the base of a cloud towards the ground without actually reaching the surface, was also caught on camera by Marc Orwin who was walking his dogs near the cemetery path in Walton Lane, Nelson.

Marc said: "I looked towards Blacko Tower and spotted the funne atl around 2.45pm.

"I rang my friend to look out for it and said it appeared to be a big twister that was carrying on getting bigger for at least five minutes."

This amazing shot of the tornado was taken by Marc Orwin from Walton Lane in Nelson yesterday