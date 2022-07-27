Credit: Farrow & Farrow

Old Burnley school hall up for sale as unique nine-bedroom property

This isn’t something you see every day.

By John Deehan
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 9:16 am
Updated Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 9:32 am

On the market for £280,000 with Farrow & Farrow, this nine-bed property is set in an old school hall in Glebe Street, Burnley, boasting impressive living spaces, immense character, a spectacular glazed central ceiling, garage, and a paved patio yard. Take a look around...

Burnley
