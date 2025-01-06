Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

District nurses in Burnley did not let snow get in the way of them seeing their patients yesterday.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Waking at 7am to a blanket of snow across the town that meant many roads were impassable by car, the East Lancashire NHS District Nursing Team Burnley Central, based at St Peter’s Centre, set off on foot to see their patients.

Trio Suzanne Heywood, Amber Alderson and Lauren Ingham clocked up over 40,000 steps covering Cliviger, Burnley Wood, Manchester Road, Rossendale Road, Accrington Road and surrounding areas. The dedicated nurses were treated to breakfast at Rossendale House Care Home in Rossendale Avenue and offered free burgers at McDonald’s to keep them going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley Central East Lancashire NHS District Nursing Team defied the snow to see their patients on foot yesterday

Suzanne said: “This is just a snippet of East Lancashire NHS District Nursing Team Burnley Central working, all on foot, to ensure patient safety and to make sure all our essential patients were seen.

“All the district nursing team were stretched today all over East Lancashire but we got through with fabulous team work and every patient was so grateful. lt’s a job that’s so worthwhile.”