Burnley Central East Lancashire NHS District Nursing Team defy snow to see patients on foot
Waking at 7am to a blanket of snow across the town that meant many roads were impassable by car, the East Lancashire NHS District Nursing Team Burnley Central, based at St Peter’s Centre, set off on foot to see their patients.
Trio Suzanne Heywood, Amber Alderson and Lauren Ingham clocked up over 40,000 steps covering Cliviger, Burnley Wood, Manchester Road, Rossendale Road, Accrington Road and surrounding areas. The dedicated nurses were treated to breakfast at Rossendale House Care Home in Rossendale Avenue and offered free burgers at McDonald’s to keep them going.
Suzanne said: “This is just a snippet of East Lancashire NHS District Nursing Team Burnley Central working, all on foot, to ensure patient safety and to make sure all our essential patients were seen.
“All the district nursing team were stretched today all over East Lancashire but we got through with fabulous team work and every patient was so grateful. lt’s a job that’s so worthwhile.”
