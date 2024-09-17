Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A group of Lancashire women says they won’t be returning back to North Wales - due to the "anti-English attitude of locals.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amy Hurst, 56, from Lancashire was on a walking holiday in Llanberis, North Wales, with seven women, aged between 55 and 70.

But they said they encountered "astounding hatred for the English" at every turn during their four-day trip in Llanberis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They claim they were shouted at in the street, drinkers in the pub made anti-English jibes, and found it hard to get served in restaurants and pubs.

The group are part of ‘Women that Walk’ a group in Clitheroe set up in their local town to encourage women to get out in nature.

Florist Amy, a mum-of-one said: “The hatred for the English in North Wales is astounding, we will not be returning.”

Amy Hurst (centre back) with others from the Women that Walk group on their trip to north Wales. | Amy Hurst / SWNS

Amy, who runs a flower business, says the group first noticed something was awry when they arrived at their Airbnb on Friday, September 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When first arrived there, we were walking down the street when one of us remarked on there being a funeral care place.

“A guy walking past overheard us and said ‘it’s free for the English!’”

“It was a bit strange!”

The following night, Amy claims the group entered a pub where a man a punter said: “Let’s not bother with these they’re bloody English.”

Amy said: “We had to tell them to leave us alone.

“We ended up leaving pub and one of our group challenged the man and asked him why he felt the way he did - he turned into a cowering little boy!

“We felt a bit scared, it just felt very threatening.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy Hurst (centre back) with others from the Women that Walk group on their trip to north Wales. | Amy Hurst / SWNS

Amy also claims in a restaurant the group visited the following day everybody was served apart from them – though she admits it could have just been bad luck.

“The vibe was awful all round – we were all shocked at how bad it was.

“I've been to Wales a few times – but this was really anti-English and probably anti-women too - I will not be going back.”

Amy said despite their experience with the locals, the walk they did up Snowdonia was “incredible” but she was left surprised by how they were treated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s hardly Barcelona where they want the tourists out because there are too many," she said.

"I wouldn’t recommend going there to anybody.

“It's such a beautiful place but the people were just off – we basically just got abused.”

The cap things off, Amy claims when last orders were called at a pub they were at on their final day, a member of the group went to get drinks and the pub turned all the lights out.

“They clearly wanted us out as well – I've never had an experience which has made me feel like this before.”