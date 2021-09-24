Update: Emergency services called out after body found on railway track at Brierfield
British Transport Police officers are working to identify a body found on railway tracks in Brierfield this morning.
Friday, 24th September 2021, 4:24 pm
Officers were called to Brierfield railway station at 10.30am following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
Paramedics also attended, however the person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers are working to identify the deceased and inform their next of kin. The incident is not being treated as suspicious.
Trains between Rosegrove and Colne were stopped in both directions while emergency services attended the incident.