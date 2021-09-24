Railway line between Burnley and Colne closed in both directions as emergency services called out to deal with incident
A railway line between Burnley and Colne has been closed in both directions due to a serious incident.
Emergency services, including British Transport Police, were called out this morning to the incident on the line between Rosegrove and Colne.
All services have been stopped along that line and road replacement transport is being provided for passengers affected.
The line is expected to remain closed until at least 2pm today.