Two arrested and one man in coma following collision in Brierfield

The incident occurred at 2-27am on Sunday when two cars – a Seat Ibiza and a Mercedes E300 – collided at the junction of Reedley Road and Burnley Road.

A passenger in the Seat, aged in his 20s, suffered serious injuries. He remains in hospital in a coma. The driver suffered minor injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses

A man aged 20 from Accrington and a 19-year-old man from Burnley were arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving – excess drugs. Both have since been released under investigation.

Sgt Michael Higginson, of the Lancashire Police Tactical Operations team, said: “We are working hard to piece together what happened and would ask anybody who saw any of the incident, or saw either of the vehicles in the moments before it happened, to let us know as soon as possible.”