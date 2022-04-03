Emergency services mobilised to early hours crash in Colne Road

Emergency services were called to a road traffic collision in Colne Road, Burnley, in the early hours of this morning.

By Dominic Collis
Sunday, 3rd April 2022, 1:12 pm

Two fire engines from Burnley and Nelson attended a road traffic collision on Colne Road in Burnley at around 2-40am on Sunday.

The collision involved two vehicles and firefighters used Holmatro cutting equipment and Milwaukee tools to extricate one casualty.

Fire crews were called to the RTC in Colne Road

Firefighters administered first aid to one further casualty at the incident and were in attendance for approximately one hour.

It is not known what caused the accident.

Emergency servicesBurnleyNelson