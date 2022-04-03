Emergency services mobilised to early hours crash in Colne Road

Two fire engines from Burnley and Nelson attended a road traffic collision on Colne Road in Burnley at around 2-40am on Sunday.

The collision involved two vehicles and firefighters used Holmatro cutting equipment and Milwaukee tools to extricate one casualty.

Fire crews were called to the RTC in Colne Road

Firefighters administered first aid to one further casualty at the incident and were in attendance for approximately one hour.