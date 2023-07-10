News you can trust since 1877
Work begins to demolish Centenary Way roundabout as part of £6m. Town 2 Turf scheme

Work has started to demolish Burnley’s Centenary Way town centre roundabout.
By Dominic Collis
Published 10th Jul 2023, 16:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 17:33 BST

The work is part of the £6m. Town 2 Turf regeneration scheme, designed to improve links between Burnley town centre and Turf Moor.

The scheme will see the roundabout at the junction of Yorkshire Street and Church Street being replaced by a traffic light junction with pedestrian crossings, the subway under Centenary Way being closed and the area landscaped, changes to the road system around the bus station, new pedestrian crossings, and improved paving, seating, and lighting.

It forms part of wider plans to create a “regeneration corridor” from one side of the town centre to the other, from the Weavers’ Triangle through to Turf Moor.

Demolition work has started on the roundabout between Church Street, Yorkshire Street and Centenary Way as part of the Town 2 Turf improvments. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardDemolition work has started on the roundabout between Church Street, Yorkshire Street and Centenary Way as part of the Town 2 Turf improvments. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
It is being funded through Levelling Up grant money and other funding and undertaken in partnership between Burnley Council, Lancashire County Council and Burnley Football Club.

County Coun. Charlie Edwards, Lancashire County Council's Cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “Burnley is a great football club attracting supporters in their thousands from miles around on match days.

“The scheme will create a much safer route between Turf Moor and the town centre for cyclists and pedestrians and improve the look and feel of the area.”

Demolition work has started on the roundabout between Church Street, Yorkshire Street and Centenary Way as part of the Town 2 Turf improvments. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardDemolition work has started on the roundabout between Church Street, Yorkshire Street and Centenary Way as part of the Town 2 Turf improvments. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Recently, the main road outside Turf Moor, Harry Potts Way, was shut in one direction as part of the scheme.

However, the scheme has met with fierce criticism from Burnley residents after trees were removed from the Centenary Way roundabout with many branding it “a waste of money.”

