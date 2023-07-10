Specialising in delivering unique digital transformation, business process outsourcing and e-awareness solutions, this is the third site launch for the company and joins its Skipton HQ and Warrington locations.

A new sales team has been put in place to support the expansion with Alex Abbey at the helm as head of Sales and Marketing. Meritec has a large number of its 77 strong team living in the area and the new office perfectly positions the company for growth in the county.

Adam Wilkinson, managing director of Meritec, said: “Burnley is a thriving town with lots of opportunities for growth and having this new base will ensure we can continue to expand and pursue new business opportunities for both the private and public sector.

Meritec at Burnley Landmark

“With over 27 years in industry we are fiercely proud of the model we have created and more importantly, the difference we have made over the years with intelligent, bespoke solutions to industry and the time certainly feels right to open our third base.

“We’ve been keen to put roots in the Red Rose County for some time now and it already feels like home having worked with some incredible businesses and joined some inspiring community initiatives too. We have a fantastic new team in place at Burnley Landmark, with ambitious growth plans to spread the Meritec message far and wide and we are feeling buoyant about the future.”