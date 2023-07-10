Work has now started on Coronation and Cardigan Avenue as part of Calico Homes’ five-year investment plan.

Full-roof replacement work is being carried out on 30 houses/units on Coronation Avenue in a 13-week programme worth over £400,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This includes essential maintenance on existing solar panels on the properties. The first phase of the Cardigan Avenue renovation work is ongoing with 38 houses having windows replaced totaling over £169,000. The second phase of work will take place at Girvan Grove and Windermere Avenue.

Calico Homes have embarked on a planned investment programme which will see £25 million invested in homes across Burnley and Padiham.

Further investment work is to be carried out throughout 2023 in various areas in Burnley and Padiham with work being carried out on; external doors, bathrooms, windows, kitchens, boilers and roof coverings.

A survey in which customers identified areas that needed targeting has determined how Calico Homes will invest over £25m. in the next five years. Calico Homes has identified the need to improve the energy efficiency of customers’ homes to provide warmer and safer houses for residents.

Wendy Malone, Director of Property at Calico Homes, said: “We are delighted to have got underway with improvements to our customers’ homes as part of our 5-year investment plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad