Following yesterday’s fire at one of the company’s two units in Burnley, company bosses said they were formulating a plan that will ensure they build back from this setback.

Managing director Daniel Miller said: “The blaze destroyed Unit 6 and our offices, but fortunately Unit 4 was untouched, and we are continuing operations from there.

“Thankfully, all our employees and other people on site were evacuated safely and no-one was hurt.

Fire blazes at CoolKit in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“We are still in the process of assessing our priorities but, in the short term, we will focus on business continuity and have already been in touch with colleagues, customers and suppliers to outline our immediate plans. We will be updating them all as our plans crystalise.

“Of course, this is a big setback but we believe it is a temporary one. We have exceptional people and a full order book, and we are determined to take the steps we need to take to meet our commitments to our customers.

“We are grateful to the emergency services for their efforts yesterday. We are also thankful for all the offers of support and messages of goodwill we have received from the wider business community.”

Eight fire crews were called to the blaze at the premises on the Farrington Road/Rossendale Road industrial estate.

CoolKit recently announced it was launching a recruitment drive following a record order intake worth more than £20m. last year.