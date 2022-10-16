The woman, aged in her 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the crash on the A56 Accrington Bypass shortly before 8pm on Thursday (October 13).

She was a passenger in a Toyota CH-R and travelling north when the car was reportedly struck from behind by a Mercedes C220 driving in the same direction.

Both vehicles ended up on the grass near the roundabout for M65 junction 8, with the Toyota landing on its roof.

The crash happened on the A56 Accrington Easterly Bypass shortly before 8pm on Thursday (October 13)

The woman, from Nelson, was taken to hospital in a serious condition and has since died from her injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, a man in his 40s from Nelson, was also hurt but his injuries are not thought to be as serious.

The driver of the Mercedes, a man in his 50s from Manchester, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was later released under investigation.

Police are now seeking witnesses to the tragic collision.

Sgt Craig Booth, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Sadly, a woman has died as a result of this collision and our thoughts are with her family at this very distressing time.

"A man has since been arrested but enquiries are very much ongoing, and I would appeal for any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police, or anyone who may have dashcam footage, to get in touch with us.”

