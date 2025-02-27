Traffic chaos as M65 remains closed from Colne at junction 14 to junction 11 at Burnley
A stretch of the M65 remains closed this morning, several hours after a serious crash last night.
Accident investigtors are at the scene and the motorway is closed westbound between junction 14 at Colne and junction 11 at Burnley. Entry slip roads at junctions 12 and 13 are also closed.
The closure has caused severe hold ups across the area this morning with several bus services experiencing delays.
