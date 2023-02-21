The initial phase of work to improve pavements along both sides of Harry Potts Way is underway.

It is the first phase of a wider scheme to upgrade pedestrian links between the Turf Moor area and Burnley town centre. Work on the overall project is set to be completed in summer 2024.

Work has started on the Park View pub side of the road. Once work on that side of the road is completed it will move over to the northern (football club) side. Temporary arrangements to allow pedestrian access will be in place.

Councillor Afrasiab Anwar, leader of Burnley Council; Stuart Hunt, Burnley FC director; Antony Higginbotham, Burnley MP; County Councillor Scott Smith; Councillor Mark Townsend

Regeneration corridor

The project is being funded through Levelling Up grant money and other funding and undertaken in partnership between Burnley Council, Lancashire County Council and Burnley Football Club.

It forms part of wider plans to create a “regeneration corridor” from one side of the town centre to the other, from the Weavers’ Triangle through to Turf Moor.

Councillor Mark Townsend, Burnley Council’s executive member for economy and growth, said: “Work has begun on this major project which will benefit residents, football supporters visiting Turf Moor, and town centre businesses.

“Over the coming months we will see this major gateway route in and out of town improved and made more pleasant for pedestrians to use.”

Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham said: “Improving the look and feel of Harry Potts Way is just the latest regeneration work taking place within our area. And something we should be excited to see completed.

“Secured though the Government’s Levelling Up Fund it will see improvements going right the way down Yorkshire Street, benefitting businesses and the pubs we have towards the culvert.

“I know some are unsure if this is worth the expense, but for me it’s about showing the thousands of people who visit Burnley from around the country how brilliant we are. And ultimately driving footfall into the town centre to support our businesses, where we’ll soon have the addition of the brand-new Pioneer Place complex too.”

Safer and more pleasant

County Coun. Scott Smith, Lancashire County Council's lead member for highways and active travel, said: “Improving this route for pedestrians will make the walk to and from Turf Moor much safer and more pleasant for the thousands of people who make this journey every year.

“There is a lot of work to do over the coming months, and I'm grateful for people's patience as some disruption will be unavoidable, but I'm pleased that it is now underway as the result will be worth it.”

Stuart Hunt, Burnley FC director and ALK partner, said: “Town2Turf is a fantastic initiative that will bring great benefits to pedestrians and businesses on the corridor between the town centre and Turf Moor.”

Subway closed and aqueduct refurbished

The scheme will include improvements to Yorkshire Street, new pedestrian crossings, the subway under Centenary Way being closed and the area landscaped, changes to the road system around the bus station, and improved paving, seating and lighting.